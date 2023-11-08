Healthcare Sector Struggles to Stop Ransomware Attacks

A new report cybersecurity company Sophos reveals that the healthcare industry is facing a rising tide of ransomware attacks. According to the study, nearly 75% of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations successfully encrypted data, marking the highest rate of encryption in the past three years.

The report, titled “The State of Ransomware in Healthcare 2023,” surveyed 3,000 IT/cybersecurity leaders across 14 countries in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Alarmingly, the study found that the number of healthcare organizations impacted data encryption events increased 61% in 2022.

What is particularly concerning is that only 24% of healthcare organizations were able to stop a ransomware attack before their data was encrypted. This represents a decline from 34% in the previous year and is the lowest disruption rate reported the sector in the past three years.

Chester Wisniewski, Field Chief Technology Officer and Sophos Director, suggests that the complexity of the ransomware threat has made it difficult for companies to handle alone. He emphasizes the need for healthcare organizations to modernize their defensive strategies and shift from solely preventative measures to active monitoring and investigation of alerts. Wisniewski recommends seeking outside help, such as managed detection and response (MDR) services, to bolster cybersecurity defenses.

The report also highlights other notable findings. In 37% of ransomware attacks, data was both encrypted and stolen, indicating a growing “double dip” method employed cybercriminals. Furthermore, the recovery time for healthcare organizations has increased, with only 47% able to restore operations within a week, compared to 54% in the previous year.

To strengthen security defenses, Sophos advises implementing security tools that protect against common attack vectors, adopting zero trust network access (ZTNA) to prevent abuse of compromised credentials, and utilizing adaptive technologies that automatically respond to attacks. Additionally, organizations should consider 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response services either in-house or through MDR providers.

In conclusion, the healthcare sector faces significant challenges in combating ransomware attacks. The increasing encryption success rate, coupled with the decline in disruption before data encryption, emphasizes the need to prioritize cybersecurity and seek external support in the fight against cybercriminals.

