Threat to Release Private Health Information after Covid-19 Vaccination Data Breach

A serious threat has emerged on social media to release private health information connected to a recent Covid-19 vaccination data breach, according to Te Whatu Ora. The chief executive, Margie Apa, revealed that the potential release of this information violates an order from the Employment Relations Authority that prohibits the publication of the Covid-19 vaccination data. The threat was made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Te Whatu Ora has taken swift action in response to the threat. The employee responsible for the breach has been blocked from accessing the organization’s computer systems. Furthermore, urgent orders have been obtained from the Employment Relations Authority to cease the dissemination of the information should it be released. Te Whatu Ora has also reached out to various websites and internet platforms, requesting the removal of any related information.

An initial investigation has indicated that with significant effort, someone with expert technical knowledge could potentially identify a small number of individuals from the previously posted Covid-19 vaccination data. It is important to note that some of these individuals are deceased. Once the forensic work is complete, Te Whatu Ora plans to notify the families of those who could potentially be identified.

Additionally, it has been discovered that the employee in question “inappropriately” sent other information to individuals outside of Te Whatu Ora. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest that this information was shared publicly or with others. The organization is actively working with experts to gain further assurance that the sensitive data was not disseminated more widely.

Since becoming aware of the breach, Te Whatu Ora has taken several measures to mitigate the situation. The employee’s access to computer systems and information has been disabled. The Privacy Commissioner has been notified, and collaboration with the commission is ongoing to ensure an appropriate response. The organization has placed a great emphasis on investigatory work, leveraging cross-government skills and international expertise in cyber and data security.

Te Whatu Ora would like to express its gratitude to all the organizations that have provided support in safeguarding personal information. Efforts are underway to review data security processes and implement any necessary changes to enhance information security.

In a related development, former Te Whatu Ora employee Barry Young, aged 56, was charged with dishonestly accessing a computer in connection with the data breach. Young, who pleaded not guilty in court, has chosen a trial jury. The next court appearance is scheduled for February 23.