Health Officials Use Social Media to Warn Kids About Dangers of Fentanyl

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is addressing the dangers of fentanyl use among children using social media as a platform for education and awareness. Over the past year, the county has seen numerous fentanyl-related deaths and hospitalizations among young people, making overdoses a significant cause of mortality in Pierce County. While 18-24-year-olds are particularly vulnerable, children are also being affected the deadly effects of fentanyl.

In a recent incident, a 12-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl-laced Xanax at Cougar Mountain Middle School, requiring intervention from a nurse who administered Naloxone to revive him. To combat this alarming trend, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department launched a new campaign targeting youth through social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, they have placed advertisements in movie theaters and billboards, all directing individuals to their website.

Elizabeth Allen, the behavioral health policy coordinator for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, stressed the importance of providing resources to young people on how to stay safe from fentanyl, even if they choose to use drugs. Apart from encouraging responsible drug use not using alone and carrying Naloxone for emergencies, the department also recommends the use of fentanyl test strips and prompt reporting of overdoses to 911, regardless of familiarity with the person affected.

This campaign is an ongoing effort that will adapt and evolve based on trends and data analysis to effectively reach the target audience. However, Allen emphasizes that the responsibility to address this issue extends beyond health officials alone. Parents should not adopt the mindset of “It’s not going to happen to me or my child.” Instead, they should recognize that their child may know someone who is struggling with drug use and take proactive measures to educate and protect their families and communities.

To support organizations working on anti-fentanyl messages, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will be awarding $5,000 to eight different organizations. By collaborating with various stakeholders, the department aims to create a comprehensive approach to tackling the fentanyl crisis and safeguarding the well-being of young individuals.

Sources:

– Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department