Kelly Colopy, Long Beach’s Top Public Health Official, to Step Down as Director of Health and Human Services Department

Kelly Colopy, Long Beach’s director of the Health and Human Services Department, will be stepping down from her position later this year. Colopy has been a key figure in guiding the city through the coronavirus pandemic and addressing the local homeless crisis. She will be leaving Long Beach to take on a similar role in Salt Lake County. Colopy’s hiring as the director of the Human Services Department in Salt Lake County was approved on Tuesday. She will start her new position on November 1st, with her last day in Long Beach being October 27th.

During her tenure in Long Beach, Colopy has overseen the health department’s $180 million budget and has implemented new public health policies to better serve the city’s communities. She has also launched the office of equity and has been involved in developing Long Beach’s Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative. Colopy has expanded violence prevention, early childhood education, and mental health support programs, as well as strengthened the department’s financial status and developed alternatives to incarceration.

Colopy’s legacy in Long Beach is closely tied to her contributions to the city’s COVID-19 response. Under her direction, Long Beach has been nationally recognized for its early response to the pandemic and its efforts in vaccine rollouts to vulnerable populations. The city has conducted over 1 million COVID-19 tests, vaccinated 350,000 people, provided over 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment, and established emergency shelters and quarantine sites since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to her work on public health, Colopy has led the expansion of homeless services in Long Beach. She has helped increase the budget for the city’s Homeless Services Continuum of Care from $11 million to $70 million, securing state and federal grants and funding through the city budgeting process. Colopy has implemented a “Housing First” approach, prioritizing interim shelter for unhoused people before other programs, such as substance use disorder treatment. Under her leadership, Long Beach has opened its first year-round housing shelter, purchased two motels, and built 35 tiny homes for interim housing.

Colopy’s departure will leave a void in Long Beach’s public health efforts, but City Manager Tom Modica will appoint an acting health department director while a national search for a permanent successor is conducted. Colopy’s dedication and leadership have made a lasting impact on the city as an organization and a united community.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]