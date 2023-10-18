Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only Premieres on Netflix

The highly anticipated double documentary, “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only,” is set to premiere on Netflix on December 12th. The film chronicles the journey of both comedians during their co-headlining “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” tour, which had shows in New York and New Jersey last summer. Directed Rashidi Harper, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the five-show run, providing insights into the individual journeys of Hart and Rock and their unbreakable brotherhood.

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” offers audiences an intimate look into the lives of these comedy giants. They share first-hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs, and the unique bond they share. The documentary aims to celebrate the return of live comedy and showcase this historic moment in the world of stand-up.

Hart and Rock, who have been friends for two decades, took their friendship to the next level with this tour. Hart expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year, we immediately knew we needed to do something special. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock.”

One standout moment from the tour was the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. During this performance, Hart surprised Rock with a unique gift to honor their friendship and acknowledge Rock’s mentorship. Hart presented him with a real-life goat, symbolizing Rock’s status as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). However, instead of performing a comedic routine, the goat ended up causing chaos defecating on Rock’s white moon boots.

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” promises to be an entertaining and enlightening documentary for fans of both comedians. It provides a rare glimpse into the lives of these comedic legends and showcases the remarkable camaraderie they share on and off the stage.

