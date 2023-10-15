Three Temple Daily Telegram Journalists Honored for Excellence in Texas Journalism

Three journalists from the Temple Daily Telegram were recognized for their outstanding work in Texas journalism at the annual Mike Quinn Awards Luncheon, hosted the Headliners Foundation. The luncheon, held in Austin, celebrated excellence in journalism across the state and also awarded scholarships to deserving student journalists.

The Temple Daily Telegram journalists were commended for their contributions to print and online journalism. The awards luncheon, organized the Austin-based journalism foundation, presented a total of $90,000 in scholarships to accomplished student journalists. Among the recipients was a Baylor College student from Temple.

The Mike Quinn Awards Luncheon serves as a platform to acknowledge and honor the remarkable talent in the field of journalism in Texas. It aims to recognize the dedication, hard work, and passion that journalists bring to their craft. The event brings together journalists from various mediums, including print, online, and television, to celebrate their achievements.

The Temple Daily Telegram is known for delivering high-quality news and information to the community it serves. With their exceptional journalism, the three journalists have provided reliable and accurate reporting to the readers of the Temple Daily Telegram.

The scholarships awarded at the luncheon serve as an investment in the future of journalism. By supporting talented student journalists, the Headliners Foundation aims to encourage the pursuit of excellence in the field and ensure that quality journalism continues to thrive in Texas.

Overall, the recognition of the Temple Daily Telegram journalists at the Mike Quinn Awards Luncheon highlights the importance of their work and the impact of journalism in our society. Their dedication and commitment to delivering news to the community make them worthy recipients of this prestigious honor.

