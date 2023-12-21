Title: Join Our Team as Head of Newsletters and Social Media and Amplify Quality Information

Summary:

The Conversation, an esteemed media outlet that pairs professional editors with academics to provide quality information to the public, is seeking a Head of Newsletters and Social Media. The individual in this role will be responsible for managing newsletters, leading the social media team, and increasing the reach and impact of the organization’s journalism. The successful candidate should have a background in journalism, digital storytelling, and experience in editorial newsletters and social media production. Creativity, attention to detail, and the ability to generate compelling ideas are highly desirable. The Conversation values diversity and encourages applicants from all backgrounds, including First Nations People.

Our Innovation in Sharing Quality Information

The Conversation, an innovative media outlet, is looking for a dynamic individual to join our team as the Head of Newsletters and Social Media. We are committed to providing quality information to the public pairing professional editors with academics to translate cutting-edge research into easily digestible articles for a wide audience. To fulfill our mission, we need to connect with our audience where they spend their time and engage them with clear and compelling content through our social media channels.

As the Head of Newsletters and Social Media, you will play a crucial role in amplifying the reach and impact of our journalism. Your responsibilities will include managing a team of two social media producers, curating and producing engaging social media content, and working closely with the editorial team to translate our articles across our newsletters and various social media platforms. You will also be responsible for implementing and updating our social media and newsletter strategies, building promotion plans for journalism projects, and driving traffic back to our website.

Creative, Detail-Oriented, and Diverse Perspectives

To excel in this role, you should have a creative mindset, paying attention to detail while developing strategies to package and showcase our best content. A background in journalism and a flair for digital storytelling are highly desirable. You should possess the ability to protect and enhance our hard-won credibility as a trusted journalism brand. Thoughtfulness, calmness, methodical approach, and a commitment to professional impartiality and high ethical standards are essential qualities we seek in the successful candidate.

We encourage applications from diverse backgrounds, including First Nations People, as we believe in cultivating an inclusive and supportive workplace. If you have a minimum of five years of journalism or digital storytelling experience, social media literacy across multiple channels, and the ability to work early mornings, we invite you to apply.

Join our team and be part of a mission to bridge the gap between academia and public discourse. Send us your CV along with answers to four questions that will help us understand your career accomplishments, fit for the role, unique attributes, and eligibility to work in Australia. We look forward to reviewing your application and welcoming you to our team of passionate professionals.