Camille Awada Resigns as President of Canadian Association of Professional Employees

Camille Awada, the president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), has resigned from his position following a series of controversial social media posts. The union represents 23,000 civilian members who work in various government departments, including the RCMP and Statistics Canada.

Awada’s resignation came after antisemitic posts began circulating amongst union membership. The posts made disparaging remarks about Israel, referring to it as “the root of all evil” and an “illegitimate Zionist terrorist apartheid state.” The messages were met with backlash and prompted Awada’s sudden departure from his role as president.

Although the union’s statement announcing Awada’s resignation did not provide a reason for his departure, it was reported that the antisemitic posts from 2018 and 2019 were the catalyst for his resignation. The posts spread within the union after the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas.

Upon receiving the resignation, the union appointed Scott Crawford, the vice-president, as the interim president. They assured members that the transition would be smooth and that the union’s work on behalf of its members would continue as planned.

This incident raises concerns about the prevalence of antisemitism within public service unions. It follows the filing of a human rights claim Jewish members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) against their union, alleging discrimination and antisemitism. The claim cites incidents spanning over five years and accuses the union of promoting and engaging in antisemitic behavior.

As the investigation continues, it is crucial for public service unions to address these allegations seriously, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all members.

