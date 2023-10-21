TikToker “Uncle Chris” Raises Mental Health Awareness After Manic Episode

Months after going missing for nine days, TikToker Christopher Rooney, also known as “Uncle Chris,” is using his platform to raise awareness about mental health. With a fan base of 5.7 million followers, Rooney rose to prominence on TikTok with his comedic videos featuring his niece and nephew. However, in July, he disappeared and later checked into a mental health facility, where he was diagnosed with bipolar I disorder.

In a TikTok video that garnered over 5 million views, Rooney shared his experience of being in the psych ward for 17 days. By publicizing his journey, he hopes to educate and encourage his followers to learn more about bipolar I and share information. Rooney also expressed his desire to continue using his platform to spread awareness and help others in the mental health world.

Bipolar I disorder is characterized prolonged manic episodes or severe manic symptoms that require immediate medical attention. Rooney’s manic episode was induced recent trauma, including two miscarriages and a divorce from his wife, who is also a TikTok creator.

During his manic episode, Rooney exhibited erratic behavior, such as donating $20,000 to child trafficking organizations after watching a movie and destroying all of his belongings. He even resorted to desperate measures, throwing items out of his car to get the attention of police officers.

His videos during this time led to speculation about his personal life and fueled false assumptions made followers. Rooney emphasized that he has a life outside of his TikTok persona and wishes people understood that no one truly knows what someone else is going through.

Despite the challenges he faced, Rooney is now focused on his recovery. He has started an intensive outpatient program and is treating his bipolar I disorder. He continues to share his experience, symptoms, and recovery on TikTok, receiving supportive messages from his fans.

Rooney is looking forward to launching a podcast with a friend that will discuss mental health issues. He reassured his followers that he still spends time with his niece and nephew, although it has been mostly offline. He feels liberated to be more authentic and true to himself moving forward.

In his journey to raise awareness and support others, Rooney has become a beacon of hope for those struggling with mental health challenges.

Sources:

– TikToker

– National Institute of Mental Health