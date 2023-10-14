Australian Urgently Seeks Fellow Citizen as Voting Witness in Vancouver

Wayne Meaney, an Australian residing in Vancouver, urgently needed to find another Australian to act as a witness for his mail-in ballot in Australia’s referendum. The referendum aims to determine whether to acknowledge Indigenous peoples in the country’s constitution and establish a representative advisory body for the parliament. While voting is mandatory for Australians in the country, those living abroad have the option to de-register themselves from the voter’s roll.

Meaney, a freelance journalist, turned to social media to seek assistance. He posted on the local Reddit forum, asking if any Australians were downtown and available to meet. The requirement for a witness was simply to be an Australian citizen. Meaney’s request was met with limited response, but eventually, a fellow Australian named Julia managed to track him down and agreed to be his witness.

The two Australians met at a coffee house on Cook Street, where they briefly connected over their shared background. Meaney’s ballot was duly signed before the mail-in deadline, ensuring his vote would be counted in the referendum.

Despite the lack of a substantial Australian community in Vancouver, Meaney felt it was important to cast his vote. He highlighted the importance of Indigenous representation, noting that Canada is ahead of Australia in this aspect. British Columbia has recognized the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and has actively been returning land to First Nations communities. Meaney appreciated the contact and engagement with First Nations in Canada, which he felt was lacking in his hometown of Sydney.

While polls indicate that the “Yes” vote may face defeat, Meaney remains optimistic and believes his vote could make a difference. He emphasized the significance of participating in civic duties and having a say in shaping the future.

