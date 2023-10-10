RIIZE’s Seunghan Faces Allegations of Secretly Doing Instagram Live with Girlfriend After Debut

RIIZE member Seunghan is once again at the center of controversy, as allegations have surfaced claiming that he had been secretly doing Instagram Live sessions with his alleged girlfriend even after his debut as an idol. This comes after Seunghan’s pre-debut life was exposed when intimate photos of him and his alleged girlfriend kissing were leaked.

The recent allegations were brought to light through a screenshot of a KakaoTalk chat room, which was a fan group chat for Seunghan. A user with the nickname “Nang Nang” shared the screenshot, revealing that Seunghan had been participating in a three-way live stream on Instagram with his alleged girlfriend. The live stream was likely conducted using his private account rather than the group’s official account.

What raised eyebrows among fans was the fact that there were only four people tuned in to the live stream, indicating that it was a private affair attended just the three participants and a close friend. This led to speculation among fans about the quality of Seunghan’s friends and who might have betrayed him.

Netizens, however, are not quick to forgive Seunghan. The previous incident of his leaked photos left a lasting impact on them, and they question whether Seunghan has learned his lesson. Some commenters expressed cynicism, believing that Seunghan would receive sympathy if he were to shed tears and play the victim card once again.

SM Entertainment, the agency representing RIIZE, has yet to respond to these allegations. It remains to be seen how the company will address the matter and support Seunghan in handling the fallout.

In conclusion, Seunghan from RIIZE faces accusations of secretly doing Instagram Live sessions with his girlfriend even after his debut. This incident has stirred up controversy among fans and netizens, who are questioning his judgment and the loyalty of his friends. SM Entertainment’s response to these allegations is eagerly awaited.

