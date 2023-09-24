Former WWE Star EC3 Agrees with Seth Rollins’ Stance on Wrestling Star Ratings

Former WWE star EC3 has expressed his support for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ recent comments on the subjective nature of star ratings in the wrestling industry. Rollins previously criticized veteran journalist Dave Meltzer’s star rating system, questioning why talented wrestlers like Kurt Angle had not received a perfect rating.

During an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 voiced his agreement with Rollins, acknowledging the value of his opinion as one of the biggest names in the business. The NWA World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned Rollins’ 5-star match against Instagram influencer Logan Paul, further emphasizing his point.

EC3 stated, “Seth is spot on. And as a man who’s an uberly talented very successful professional wrestler… he’s… one strong voice in the advocacy of star ratings are stupid. So, happy to have him on the team, man… his is actually correct.”

In another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 expressed his desire to have a match with Rollins, recalling their time together in Florida Championship Wrestling. Although they crossed paths in WWE, they never had the opportunity to face each other in a proper match, aside from a practice encounter for producers.

It is evident that EC3 and Rollins share similar views on the limitations of star ratings in wrestling, believing that artistic merit cannot be accurately quantified. This aligns with a growing sentiment in the industry that emphasizes the subjective nature of wrestling as an art form.

