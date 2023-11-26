KKR Drops Shardul Thakur and Other Players Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a bold move ahead of the IPL 2024 auction releasing several key players from their lineup, including bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Thakur, who spent just one season with the two-time champions, was originally purchased Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 auction but was later traded to KKR. After a disappointing performance in IPL 2023, Thakur’s release came as no surprise.

During his time in the IPL, Thakur has managed to pick up 89 wickets from 86 matches, showcasing his bowling prowess. With an economy rate of 9.16, Thakur has been a valuable asset to his previous teams. He has also proven his talent with the bat, averaging 11.92 and scoring 286 runs at a strike rate of 140.20. Thakur’s blistering 68-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the last season remains one of his standout performances.

KKR’s decision to release Thakur and 11 other players has drastically reshaped their squad for the upcoming season. With an eye toward rebuilding, the Kolkata-based side will enter the mini-auction with a whopping ₹32.7 crore in their purse, providing them with ample flexibility to make strategic choices.

The release of Thakur and other players highlights KKR’s determination to bounce back after a lackluster 2023 season. Led Nitish Rana in the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was sidelined due to injury, KKR fell short of making it to the playoffs, finishing seventh on the points table. The management aims to strengthen their squad and challenge for the title in the upcoming edition.

As fans eagerly await the IPL 2024 auction, there is no doubt that the departure of Shardul Thakur and other released players will create an opportunity for new talents to emerge within the KKR setup. With the pressure on the franchise to rebuild and deliver better results, the auction promises to be an exciting event for KKR and their loyal supporters.

FAQs