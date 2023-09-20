Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy Urges Election Commission to Investigate Alleged Election Fraud

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has called on the Election Commission to probe allegations of election fraud in the state of Karnataka. This comes in response to the purported statement made Yathindra, the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, that cookers and iron boxes were distributed during elections.

Kumaraswamy claims that the Congress government came to power “through such illegal means,” and that this election fraud undermines the democratic system. He argues that other states, such as Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, may also be at risk of facing similar election fraud tactics.

The former Chief Minister alleges that cookers and iron boxes were distributed in Siddaramaiah’s constituency of Varuna, along with guarantee coupons to entice voters. He describes this as the “world’s biggest election fraud” and believes that all 135 members elected from the Congress should be disqualified.

Kumaraswamy further asserts that the Election Commission should thoroughly investigate Yathindra’s statement and that the government should be dismissed if necessary. He also calls on the central government to investigate election-related irregularities and prevent any actions that undermine the Constitution and democracy.

It remains to be seen whether the Election Commission will launch an investigation into these allegations and what the consequences could be for the Congress government in Karnataka.

