Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Defamatory Content

In a recent ruling, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued an interim direction to several prominent social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, ordering them to remove any posts that tarnish the image of religious leader Aacharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Furthermore, the court has instructed the platforms not to publish any such posts about Shastri without first verifying the accuracy of the material.

The court’s decision came in response to a petition filed Ranjit Singh Patel, a self-proclaimed disciple of Shastri and a farmer from Narsinghpur district. Patel’s counsel, Pankaj Dubey, highlighted objectionable posts and news reports that were allegedly defamatory and aimed at maligning Shastri’s image. These posts were found on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and reported in the print media.

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, who presided over the case, emphasized the importance of adhering to journalistic conduct before publishing news about individuals. The court order states that publishers must verify the truthfulness of such news and its potential to harm the reputation of the concerned person before dissemination.

Additionally, the court has mandated the removal of already displayed electronic media posts that have tarnished Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s image. To ensure compliance with the ruling, notices have been served to the respondents, which include the Union government through the secretary of the department of Information and Broadcasting, YouTube, X, Facebook, and others. These parties are expected to provide their replies within a six-week timeframe.

This significant ruling aims to protect the rights and reputation of individuals, ensuring that social media platforms do not become a breeding ground for defamatory content. By imposing checks and balances, the court seeks to maintain a fair and responsible digital environment that upholds journalistic ethics and promotes accurate information sharing.