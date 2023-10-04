Six Feet Under to Arrive on Netflix: Dark Comedy Series Set to Drop on November 1st, 2023

Netflix subscribers in select regions, including the United States, will soon have access to all five seasons of the award-winning series Six Feet Under. The dark comedy, which originally aired between 2001 and 2005, follows the story of a dysfunctional family in Los Angeles who run a funeral business.

Created Alan Ball, the mastermind behind HBO’s True Blood series, Six Feet Under garnered critical acclaim during its run. The show received a staggering 53 Emmy nominations, making it one of HBO’s most successful series of the early 2000s.

The talented ensemble cast of Six Feet Under included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Jeremy Sisto. Their performances added depth and richness to the complexities of the show’s characters.

This marks a historic moment for Netflix, as it is the first time the streaming giant has struck a licensing agreement with HBO and its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. While Netflix has previously featured a few HBO documentaries, this collaboration brings a selection of HBO series to the platform.

Since this partnership began, Netflix subscribers in multiple regions have gained access to popular HBO shows like Band of Brothers, Insecure, Ballers, and True Blood. The inclusion of Six Feet Under expands this list of highly anticipated series.

Interestingly, Netflix’s acquisition of Six Feet Under is non-exclusive, meaning that HBO Max will still have the rights to the show on its own platform. This decision aligns with previous HBO titles that have made their way to Netflix.

While it remains uncertain if more HBO series will become available on Netflix in the future, HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys has hinted at the possibility. Bloys referred to the licensing arrangement with Netflix as an experiment, noting that it has positively impacted the performance of content on their own platform.

Fans of Six Feet Under and those eager to discover the darkly comedic series can mark their calendars for November 1st, 2023, when it will be available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for further updates on what’s coming to Netflix in November 2023.

Sources: HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery