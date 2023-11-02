House of the Dragon Season 2 Returns in 2024 Amidst HBO’s Lineup Changes

HBO has announced that the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, is set to air in “early summer” of 2024. With a slightly shorter season of eight episodes compared to the first, fans can expect an exciting continuation of the epic tale.

Although no specific details have been released about the plot, a new trailer for the season has been shown exclusively to reporters. Unfortunately, the contents of the trailer remain under strict confidential conditions and have not been publicly described.

HBO Chief Casey Bloys made the announcement during a press event in New York. He revealed that the filming for season two has already wrapped up, and the team is currently in the post-production phase, working hard to bring the story to life.

Changes to HBO’s Lineup

In addition to House of the Dragon, Bloys shared information about other popular HBO titles that underwent changes in their release schedules. Euphoria season three, White Lotus season three, and the HBO prequel series based on Stephen King’s novel IT, titled Welcome to Derry, have all been pushed back to 2025.

On a brighter note, production for The Last of Us season two is expected to begin in spring 2024, pending a resolution of the actors’ strike. While the exact release date is uncertain, fans can anticipate another thrilling season set in the post-apocalyptic world.

New Thrones Prequel: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

HBO’s next prequel in the Game of Thrones universe, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is also in the works. The series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and the future King Aegon V Targaryen, approximately 100 years before the events of the original novels. Although casting announcements haven’t been made yet due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production is expected to begin in the spring.

