Fake Accounts and Secret Operatives: The Dark Side of TV Criticism Revealed

A recent Rolling Stone report has exposed a shocking revelation in the television industry: some top executives at HBO allegedly created fake accounts on social media platforms to troll TV critics. Casey Bloys, the programming chief at HBO, and Kathleen McCaffrey, the senior vice president of drama programming, were apparently orchestrating a “secret army” of burner accounts to push back against negative reviews.

Text messages obtained as part of a wrongful termination lawsuit against the network shed light on this disturbing practice. Bloys and McCaffrey were found to have at least six exchanges discussing the use of fake accounts between June 2020 and April 2021. Rolling Stone verified the authenticity of these messages reviewing the metadata and discovered that the language used in the fake X/Twitter responses matched the text messages.

One notable criticism that seemed to agitate Bloys was a review Alan Sepinwall of Joss Whedon’s series “The Nevers.” McCaffrey texted a staffer, Sully Temori, about finding a “secret operative” to respond to Sepinwall’s review. The result was the creation of a new X/Twitter account named Kelly Shepherd, which then replied to Sepinwall’s review using the exact language suggested in the text messages.

This practice extended beyond social media, as Bloys also became fixated on anonymous comments in the comments section of Hollywood trades. When someone criticized the show “Run” on Deadline Hollywood, Bloys reportedly became angry and expressed a desire to respond sarcastically.

HBO did not deny the authenticity of the messages but declined to comment specifically on the exchanges in question. This revelation raises serious concerns about the integrity of TV criticism and the extent to which executives are willing to go to manipulate public perception.

The entertainment industry has always been subject to criticism, and it is natural for networks to defend their shows. However, creating fake accounts and using secret operatives to attack critics crosses a line into unethical territory.

FAQs

1. Why did the HBO executives create fake accounts?

According to the Rolling Stone report, HBO executives created fake accounts to troll TV critics and push back against negative reviews of their shows.

2. Was the authenticity of the text messages verified?

Rolling Stone verified the authenticity of the text messages reviewing the metadata and finding linguistic matches between the texts and the X/Twitter responses.

3. How did the executives respond to criticism?

The executives allegedly orchestrated the creation of fake accounts and urged these accounts to respond to critics with pre-determined language.

4. What was HBO’s response to these revelations?

HBO did not dispute the authenticity of the messages but declined to comment on the specific exchanges mentioned in the report.

5. How does this practice affect TV criticism?

The use of fake accounts to attack critics raises concerns about the integrity of TV criticism and the extent to which executives are willing to go to manipulate public perception.