Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Changes to HBO Max Subscription Plans, Including the Removal of 4K Streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced upcoming changes to its HBO Max streaming service, impacting ad-free subscribers, including those who were grandfathered into the plan. Beginning next month, subscribers to the standard ad-free plan will no longer have access to 4K or HDR streaming unless they upgrade to the higher-priced “Ultimate” tier.

This change was communicated to existing subscribers via email, with Warner Bros. Discovery informing them about the removal of 4K and HDR streaming from their current plan. Instead, subscribers will still be able to watch their favorite shows and movies in Full HD resolution. The streaming service has already updated the standard ad-free plan to reflect these modifications.

Warner Bros. Discovery originally announced that legacy HBO Max ad-free subscribers would be able to retain certain perks, such as 4K streaming, for at least six months following the service’s rebranding to Max. However, this recent update marks the end of that extension.

In addition to removing 4K streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery is also reducing the number of devices that can stream from the service concurrently. Previously, subscribers could stream from up to three devices simultaneously, but now it will be limited to just two. However, offline downloads will remain unaffected. Currently, ad-free customers can download up to 30 shows or movies on supported devices and watch them offline.

These changes come as Warner Bros. Discovery looks to streamline its content offering and cut costs. While HBO Max did not recently increase its subscription price, the service has been gradually removing content throughout the year. Despite these adjustments, HBO Max continues to provide a vast selection of well-curated choices, making it a worthwhile investment for cinema and TV enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: Will I still have access to 4K streaming on HBO Max?

A: No, starting from next month, 4K and HDR streaming will only be available to subscribers of the higher-priced “Ultimate” tier.

Q: How many devices can I stream HBO Max on simultaneously?

A: The number of devices that can stream from HBO Max concurrently has been reduced to two, down from the previous limit of three.

Q: Can I still download shows and movies on HBO Max for offline viewing?

A: Yes, ad-free subscribers can continue to download up to 30 shows or movies on supported devices and watch them offline.