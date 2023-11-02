HBO CEO Admits to “Dumb Idea” of Building a “Secret Army” of Trolls

In a surprising turn of events, HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys has admitted to planning a controversial scheme to target and harass critics of the network’s shows. Bloys referred to the plan as a “very dumb idea” and expressed remorse for his actions.

The scandal came to light when Rolling Stone published a report detailing Bloys’ and fellow executive Kathleen McCaffrey’s discussions about building a “secret army” of Twitter trolls. The intention was to fire back at TV critics who had written negative reviews about HBO shows, including the Perry Mason reboot and Joss Whedon’s The Nevers.

Rolling Stone obtained text messages that revealed Bloys’ dissatisfaction with critics and his desire to retaliate. While they ultimately decided not to pursue their plan to target one specific critic, Bloys and McCaffrey expressed a willingness to go after others who had criticized their shows.

Former executive assistant Sully Temori, in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed in July, alleged that he was instructed Bloys and McCaffrey to create fake social media accounts to harass critics. HBO has issued a statement expressing its intent to defend against these allegations.

During a recent presentation, Bloys took responsibility for his actions, acknowledging that he had spent too much time on Twitter and had made a mistake. He stated that he has since learned from this experience and now engages with critics directly, rather than resorting to underhanded tactics.

This controversy raises ethical concerns about the treatment of critics and the importance of constructive feedback for networks. Bloys’ actions have damaged HBO’s reputation and undermined the credibility of the network in the eyes of both critics and subscribers.

