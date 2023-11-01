New Article: HBO Under Fire for Allegations of Manipulating Social Media

HBO is facing serious accusations regarding its alleged involvement in manipulating social media platforms to retaliate against TV critics and anonymous commenters. The claims came to light during a wrongful termination dispute with a former employee. Although HBO did not directly challenge the allegations, the company’s spokesperson stated that they intended to vigorously defend against them.

According to a report, the ex-employee accused Casey Bloys, who was the network’s then-president of original programming, of orchestrating a “secret army” to silence critics posting from fake accounts. It is alleged that Bloys, along with another executive, directed an ex-HBO executive assistant to create these accounts and undermine high-profile critics as well as anonymous commenters.

One of the instances cited in the report involved Bloys responding to a tweet from a TV critic about the period drama Perry Mason. The critic had expressed a desire for the show to explore male trauma in ways other than showcasing flashbacks to wartime experiences. Bloys allegedly texted the executive assistant, asking if they had a secret Twitter handle to respond dismissing the critic’s comment as disrespectful to soldiers. The report indicates that HBO executives were concerned about the way people react in online discourse and attempted to control the narrative.

HBO has yet to provide a detailed response to these allegations. The report also mentions that the ex-employee’s lawsuit includes additional claims of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. While the cover Twitter assignment is not directly included in the complaint, it adds to the broader allegations of HBO executives assigning menial tasks unrelated to the employee’s position.

These allegations raise important questions about ethical practices in the industry and the power dynamics between TV networks and critics. Public figures and media platforms have a responsibility to engage in open and honest dialogue, rather than attempt to manipulate public opinion through deceptive means.

