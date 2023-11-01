New Article: Case Study Reveals Toxic Twitter Tactics Used HBO Executives

A recent case study has shed light on the controversial Twitter strategies employed HBO executives when responding to TV critics and anonymous commenters. The study, which includes text message exchanges between HBO’s CEO and Chairman, Casey Bloys, and senior vice president of drama programming, Kathleen McCaffrey, highlights the use of pseudonymous accounts to fire back at critics and promote HBO content.

One instance mentioned in the study involves a tweet Vulture TV critic Kathryn VanArendonk, who criticized HBO’s series “Perry Mason” for its portrayal of male trauma. Bloys was reportedly annoyed the tweet and wanted to respond. He and McCaffrey discussed using a “secret army” to retaliate, but ultimately decided against it in that particular case.

The study reveals that this was just one of at least six instances between June 2020 and April 2021 where Bloys and McCaffrey considered employing similar tactics. They used fake Twitter accounts to troll TV critics with snarky responses and dropped pro-HBO comments on trade publication stories.

The authenticity of the text message exchanges was verified Rolling Stone, and HBO did not dispute their legitimacy. However, in response to the allegations, an HBO spokesperson issued a statement saying they would not comment on specific exchanges between programmers and errant tweets.

The case study is part of a larger wrongful-termination lawsuit filed former HBO staffer Sully Temori, who alleges harassment and retaliation after disclosing a mental health diagnosis. Temori claims he was asked to create fake online accounts to respond to critics and perform menial tasks unrelated to his job.

This case study raises important questions about the use of social media and the responsibilities of executives in the entertainment industry. It highlights the toxic culture that can arise when power dynamics are abused and online platforms are misused.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the case study mentioned in the article?

A: The purpose of the case study is to shed light on the controversial Twitter strategies used HBO executives.

Q: What are some of the tactics discussed in the case study?

A: The case study reveals the use of pseudonymous accounts to respond to TV critics and promote HBO content.

Q: How did HBO respond to the allegations made in the case study?

A: HBO did not dispute the authenticity of the text message exchanges but declined to comment on specific exchanges.