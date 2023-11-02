HBO CEO Addresses Controversy Surrounding Fake Twitter Accounts

HBO Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, expressed regret and apologized for his past use of fake Twitter accounts to respond to negative reviews of HBO series. Speaking at a presentation at HBO’s New York headquarters, Bloys acknowledged his passion for the shows produced the network. He admitted that while scrolling through Twitter during 2020 and 2021, he came up with the misguided idea to vent his frustrations engaging in online arguments using fake accounts.

Recognizing the ineffectiveness of this approach, Bloys expressed his apologies to the individuals who were mentioned in the leaked emails and texts surrounding this controversy. He emphasized that nobody should be unwillingly involved in a story they have no connection to. Bloys also acknowledged that he has since learned from his past behavior and now seeks healthier ways to address any issues he has with reviews or comments about HBO shows.

Moving forward, Bloys encouraged open dialogue and engagement with critics and fans. He recognized the importance of receiving feedback and understanding audience perspectives. Bloys commended those who are gracious enough to engage with him in constructive discussions.

The controversy came to light following a lawsuit filed against Bloys and HBO former employee Sully Temori, who claims to have been wrongfully terminated. While Temori’s lawsuit did not include the text messages in question, Rolling Stone published an article referencing alleged text exchanges between Bloys and Kathleen McCaffrey, SVP of drama programming at HBO.

These alleged text messages revealed discussions about responding to negative criticism of HBO series using fake Twitter accounts. Rolling Stone further confirmed the authenticity of the texts through metadata verification. Temori, who was previously an executive assistant, claimed to have created a Twitter account named Kelly Shepard at Bloys’ request to respond to critics’ negative reviews.

Bloys expressed remorse for his actions and assured that he has learned from his mistakes. As HBO moves forward, it aims to foster an environment of transparency and open communication with its audience and critics alike.

