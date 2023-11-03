HBO CEO Apologizes for Misuse of Social Media Accounts

HBO CEO Casey Bloys has publicly apologized after it was revealed that he had used fake social media profiles to respond to negative reviews of the network’s series. Bloys made the apology during a presentation of the network’s 2024 content calendar, following a damning report from Rolling Stone. He admitted to coming up with the idea to vent his frustration while working from home during the pandemic.

Bloys expressed regret for involving people who had nothing to do with the situation and acknowledged that his previous approach was not effective. He stated that he has now transitioned to using direct messages to engage with critics and viewers in a healthier manner. Bloys emphasized that he is passionate about the shows HBO produces and wants them to be great.

Rolling Stone’s report revealed allegations made in a lawsuit filed against Bloys and HBO former employee Sully Temori, who claimed wrongful termination. The lawsuit included alleged texts between Bloys and SVP of drama programming Kathleen McCaffrey, where they discussed using fake Twitter accounts to respond to negative comments about HBO series. The authenticity of these texts was verified using metadata.

HBO issued a statement acknowledging the controversy and expressing its intention to defend against the lawsuit. The spokesperson declined to comment on specific exchanges but stated that HBO looks forward to a fair resolution of the dispute. HBO has not provided further comment on the matter.

