HBO CEO Apologizes for Using Fake Twitter Accounts in Response to Negative Reviews

HBO CEO Casey Bloys issued an apology after using fake Twitter accounts to respond to negative reviews. The revelation came after a damning report exposed HBO’s use of these accounts to counter critics’ unfavorable assessments.

In a recent event held in New York, Bloys expressed his deep passion for his network’s programming but admitted that he had resorted to a “very dumb idea to vent my frustration.” Over the course of a year and a half, six tweets were posted in response to TV critics who had given negative reviews of HBO’s shows. Bloys regretfully acknowledged his actions and offered apologies to those mentioned in leaked emails and texts.

The leaked texts were provided to Rolling Stone as part of a wrongful termination claim filed against HBO former employee Sully Temori. Temori alleged that they were wrongfully terminated but were also asked HBO higher-ups to create burner Twitter accounts.

Text messages allegedly sent between 2020 and 2021 reveal discussions between Bloys and HBO senior vice president of drama programming Kathleen McCaffrey about the creation of fake Twitter accounts to counter negative reviews. Bloys expressed anger towards TV critic Alan Sepinwall over his negative review of The Nevers. According to the texts, Temori was directed to create an anonymous account, attributed to a fictitious woman named Kelly Shephard, and post a tweet responding to Sepinwall’s review.

Furthermore, Bloys was reportedly upset an article from New York Times chief TV critic James Poniewozik, who described The Nevers as feeling like “watching a show that someone has mysteriously deleted 25% of the scenes from.” IGN’s The Nevers review also gave the show a lukewarm rating of 6/10, stating that it felt late to the scene and that the depiction of its female characters fell short.

Casey Bloys has since apologized for his misguided actions, acknowledging the inappropriateness of using fake Twitter accounts. While his passion for HBO’s programming is commendable, responding to criticism in this way undermines the integrity of the network. Going forward, it is crucial for HBO to address this issue and demonstrate a commitment to transparency and ethical practices.

FAQ:

Q: What did Casey Bloys apologize for?

A: Casey Bloys apologized for using fake Twitter accounts to respond to negative reviews.

Q: Who accused HBO of using fake Twitter accounts?

A: HBO was accused of using fake Twitter accounts in a report that revealed the network’s response to negative reviews.

Q: What did the leaked texts reveal?

A: The leaked texts revealed discussions between Casey Bloys and Kathleen McCaffrey about setting up fake Twitter accounts to counter negative reviews.

Q: What were the negative reviews that prompted the response?

A: Negative reviews of HBO’s shows, including The Nevers, from critics such as Alan Sepinwall and James Poniewozik, prompted the response.