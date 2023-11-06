TikTok Celebrates HBL’s Ground-breaking Success in HBLPSL Campaign

TikTok, the popular short-form mobile video platform, has recognized HBL’s campaign for HBLPSL Season 8 as a global success story. The campaign, known as #JahanFansWahanStadium, generated an incredible response from Pakistani TikTok users, reaching 97% of the user base.

The key highlights of the campaign are truly impressive. Over 8.9 million videos were created, accumulating an astonishing 8.7 billion views on the platform. This level of engagement showcases the immense popularity of the HBLPSL event among cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan.

HBL emerged as the leading bank on TikTok with over 550,000 followers, solidifying the brand’s position as the frontrunner in the banking industry. The campaign invited cricket fans to demonstrate and celebrate their passion for HBLPSL sharing interesting videos using the hashtag #JahanFansWahanStadium. Influencers were also brought on board to generate excitement and interest in the campaign.

The catchy HBLPSL anthem served as the perfect soundtrack, elevating the atmosphere of every joyful moment. By harnessing the enthusiasm surrounding HBLPSL Season 8, the campaign successfully united cricket fans and provided them with an exciting platform to express their love for the sport on TikTok.

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at HBL, expressed his satisfaction with the campaign’s outcome. He emphasized the importance of TikTok as a partner in reaching the next generation of Pakistanis and highlighted the immersive and interactive experience created through the “Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium” hashtag challenge.

Faiza Zafar, Partnerships Lead at TikTok – Pakistan, also commended the collaboration with HBL. Leveraging TikTok’s extensive reach and ad solutions, combined with the platform’s talented community of creators, the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign achieved resounding success. TikTok looks forward to future collaborations with HBL as the bank continues to effectively engage with the next generation of customers in Pakistan.

Overall, this campaign exemplifies the power of TikTok as a platform for brands to connect with their target audience and create impactful campaigns that resonate with fans. HBL’s success in the HBLPSL campaign demonstrates the possibilities that arise when innovative marketing strategies meet the unparalleled reach and creativity of TikTok.

FAQs

1. What was the main objective of HBL’s campaign on TikTok?

HBL’s campaign aimed to harness the passion of cricket fans in Pakistan and provide them with an exciting outlet to express their love for HBLPSL on TikTok. The campaign encouraged users to share interesting videos using the hashtag #JahanFansWahanStadium.

2. What were the key achievements of the campaign?

The campaign generated over 8.9 million videos, accumulating more than 8.7 billion views on TikTok. Additionally, it reached an impressive 97% of Pakistani TikTok users. HBL became the top bank on TikTok with over 550,000 followers.

3. How did the campaign unite cricket fans?

By leveraging the enthusiasm surrounding HBLPSL Season 8, the campaign brought together cricket fans on TikTok and provided them with a platform to showcase and celebrate their passion for the sport. The catchy HBLPSL anthem served as the perfect backdrop for every celebratory moment.

4. How did HBL and TikTok view the success of the campaign?

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at HBL, expressed his satisfaction with the campaign’s outcome and emphasized TikTok’s role as an essential partner in reaching the next generation of Pakistanis. Faiza Zafar, Partnerships Lead at TikTok – Pakistan, expressed pride in the collaboration with HBL and looks forward to future collaborations in engaging with the next generation of customers in Pakistan.