TikTok Recognizes HBL’s Ground-breaking Campaign for HBLPSL Season 8

TikTok, the global leader in short-form mobile video, recently featured HBL’s innovative campaign for HBLPSL Season 8 on its website, highlighting the bank’s remarkable achievements. The #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign brought together cricket enthusiasts from all over Pakistan, resulting in the creation of 8.9 million videos and generating an impressive 8.7 billion views on TikTok. What’s more, the campaign reached a staggering 97% of Pakistani TikTok users, making it a resounding success.

The aim of the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign was to give cricket fans a platform to express their love and passion for HBLPSL. The campaign encouraged users to post interesting and engaging videos using the dedicated hashtag. To further amplify the campaign’s reach, influencers were also involved to generate excitement and interest among the TikTok community.

Accompanying the campaign was the widely popular HBLPSL anthem, which added an extra touch of excitement and celebration to the user-generated content. By tapping into the enthusiasm surrounding HBLPSL Season 8, the campaign successfully united cricket fans and provided them with an interactive and immersive experience on TikTok.

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of HBL, expressed his satisfaction with the campaign’s overwhelming success. He emphasized TikTok’s role as a vital partner in reaching the next generation of Pakistanis. The #JahanFansWahanStadium challenge allowed HBL to connect with millions of young Pakistanis, creating a unique platform for them to express their love for HBLPSL on TikTok.

Faiza Zafar, Partnerships Lead at TikTok – Pakistan, commended the collaboration with HBL, considering it a significant milestone in the company’s history. By leveraging TikTok’s advertising solutions and collaborating with its talented community of creators, the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign achieved remarkable results. TikTok looks forward to future collaborations with HBL as they continue to engage successfully with the next generation of customers in Pakistan.

FAQ:

1. What was the main objective of the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign?

The main objective of the campaign was to provide cricket fans with a platform to showcase their love and passion for HBLPSL creating and sharing videos on TikTok using the dedicated hashtag.

2. How many videos were created during the campaign?

A total of 8.9 million videos were created during the campaign.

3. How many video views did the campaign generate?

The campaign achieved over 8.7 billion video views on TikTok.

4. What percentage of Pakistani TikTok users did the campaign reach?

The campaign reached an impressive 97% of Pakistani TikTok users.

5. How many followers does HBL have on TikTok?

As of October 31, 2023, HBL is the leading bank on TikTok in Pakistan with over 550,000 followers.