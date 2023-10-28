Introducing HBCU GO: Amplifying the Voice of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) now have a powerful new platform to make their voices heard. Curtis Symonds, President of Byron Allen’s HBCU GO, recently shared exciting news on On Point with Juandolyn Stokes. HBCU GO is a groundbreaking free streaming platform that serves as the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 HBCUs. Not only does it offer sports fans full access to HBCU sporting events, but it also embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence.

Symonds, who conceptualized the idea for HBCU GO more than a decade ago, emphasized that their primary goal is to secure access to the four major HBCU football conferences: CIAC, MEAC, SWAC, and SIAC. They have already made significant progress, partnering with nearly half of all HBCU schools. Although the journey may be slow, Symonds remains focused and determined.

The vision for HBCU GO goes beyond simply streaming sports. Each HBCU school will have its own dedicated channel, offering a comprehensive experience that includes audio, video, and an education page. This additional feature will enable potential employers to offer internships and job opportunities to HBCU students, creating valuable connections for their future careers.

What makes HBCU GO truly unique is its commitment to showcasing the multifaceted nature of the HBCU lifestyle. The platform will provide a glimpse into rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse perspectives that define the HBCU experience. Symonds, a graduate of Central State University, explained that HBCU GO was designed to help people understand the importance of attending an HBCU and provide a more immersive understanding of its value.

HBCU GO stands as a testament to the significance and power of HBCUs in higher education. It celebrates history, preserves legacy, and fosters a sense of community. To learn more about HBCU GO and its mission, visit HBCUGO.TV and embark on a captivating journey through the captivating world of Black Excellence.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is HBCU GO?

HBCU GO is a free streaming platform that serves as the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It offers access to HBCU sporting events and aims to amplify the voice of Black Excellence.

2. What is the primary goal of HBCU GO?

The primary goal of HBCU GO is to secure access to the four major HBCU football conferences: CIAC, MEAC, SWAC, and SIAC. Additionally, each HBCU school will have its own dedicated channel, providing a comprehensive experience that includes audio, video, and an education page.

3. How does HBCU GO promote connections between students and potential employers?

HBCU GO’s education page will provide more information about HBCU schools and allow potential employers to offer internships and job opportunities to students. This feature aims to create valuable connections for HBCU students’ future careers.

4. What sets HBCU GO apart from other platforms?

HBCU GO stands out showcasing the multidimensional nature of the HBCU lifestyle. It offers a glimpse into rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse perspectives, providing a more immersive understanding of the HBCU experience.