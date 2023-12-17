Texas State Democrats and Advocates Call for Equality in Funding for HBCUs

Following a demand letter sent to Governor Greg Abbott, Texas State Democratic leaders and legal advocates are highlighting the historical inequalities in funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). While HBCUs make up only 3% of postsecondary institutions, they enroll approximately 10% of all Black college students, according to the HBCU PARTNERS Act.

These institutions, which have a significant impact on the local and regional economies they serve, generate close to $15 billion and provide over 134,000 jobs annually. However, the three public HBCUs in Texas, namely Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University, and St. Phillip’s College, have not received adequate funding compared to the state’s predominantly white institutions (PWIs).

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus expressed concern over the funding disparity, stating that Prairie View A&M University, as the 1890 land-grant institution in the state, has been unable to progress at the same pace as Texas A&M University College Station, the original Morrill Act of 1862 land-grant institution in Texas, due to the unequal distribution of funding. Over the past 30 years alone, Prairie View would have had an additional $1,135,496,704 available if its state funding per student matched that of the state’s 1862 institutions. These funds could have been used for infrastructure improvements, student services, and research grants.

The demand letter calls for rectifying the years of disparate funding and establishing a more equitable process for institutional funding, benefiting future generations of students. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus urges Governor Abbott and his administration to take corrective actions to address this historical wrong.

By highlighting the funding inequalities faced HBCUs, Texas State Democrats and legal advocates aim to bring attention to the importance of equal opportunities and resources for all institutions of higher learning. Achieving fairness in funding will not only empower HBCUs but also contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape in Texas.