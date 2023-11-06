HB Solution Cancels $11.2 Million Contract with Samsung Display, Shifts Focus to Self-Developed Technologies

HB Solution, a leading manufacturer of display inspection systems, has decided to terminate its contract worth KRW 14.5 billion ($11.2 million) with Samsung Display. The contract was initially signed in November 2022 and accounted for a significant portion of HB Solution’s revenue last year. However, due to the failure of the inkjet printing equipment to meet specific client requirements, the company had to make the difficult decision to cancel the deal.

The cancellation represents a strategic shift for HB Solution, as it now plans to prioritize the development and commercialization of its self-developed edge light blocking (ELB) technology. This innovative technology is designed for mobile and other display applications, providing improved visual performance and energy efficiency.

Instead of relying heavily on the QD-OLED TV market, which has experienced delays in investment from Samsung, HB Solution aims to diversify its product offerings. In particular, the company is exploring opportunities in the secondary battery and semiconductor nano-imprint sectors, considering them as potential drivers for future growth.

By focusing on its self-developed technologies, HB Solution aims to strengthen its position in the display industry and establish itself as a key player in emerging high-growth markets. The company’s decision to cancel the contract with Samsung Display, although challenging, reflects its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

