How to Change Reactions and Remove Them on WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp’s reaction feature has become one of the most useful functions implemented the app. It allows users to express their emotions nonverbally choosing an emoji that reflects their affirmative, surprised, negative, or any other desired state with a simple tap. However, is there a time limit for changing our reactions to WhatsApp messages? We conducted a test to find out, and here’s what we discovered.

Can You Change Reactions on WhatsApp?

As you may know, WhatsApp allows you to edit a message within a 15-minute time frame. This is great for fixing typos, making clarifications, or correcting errors. Once the 15 minutes have passed, it is no longer possible to edit the message. Additionally, attempting to edit a message sent from WhatsApp via the mobile app on the desktop version, or vice versa, is not possible either.

But let’s focus on reactions. I conducted a test using a message sent a close friend whom I value greatly. We had agreed not to forget about a pending coffee date, and I expressed my satisfaction with a heart icon. After some time had passed, I thought it might be more appropriate to change it to a thumbs-up icon. Surprisingly, even after more than two hours had elapsed, I was able to change the reaction to that message.

Based on this test, it can be concluded that there is no time limit for changing reactions on WhatsApp messages. Therefore, if you regret a reaction you’ve already chosen or want to select a different icon, you can do so long-pressing the message and choosing your preferred emoji. And remember, you are not limited to the default six emojis. In this article, we explain how you can use any emoji you desire.

But there’s more. You can also change your mind and completely remove a reaction from a message. It’s a simple process – just long-press the reaction you want to remove, and the option to delete the reaction will appear. By selecting it, you will effectively remove any emotional interaction you previously expressed.

As you can see, it is a straightforward process to change or remove reactions on WhatsApp messages whenever you desire.