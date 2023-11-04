A Rematch on the Court: Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The stage is set for an exciting rematch between the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are eager to showcase their skills and claim victory at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. As fans eagerly anticipate this thrilling matchup, let’s delve into the details of where, when, and how to watch and listen to this highly anticipated game.

Where and When:

The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans from all over can witness this thrilling contest from the comfort of their homes or follow the action in person on [Bally Sports Southeast](https://www.ballysports.com/) (BSSE). So mark your calendars for the game that kicks off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

How to Watch and Listen:

For those who prefer television coverage, Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE) will broadcast the game. Tune in to catch all the live action as these two teams battle it out on the court.

If you’re on the go or prefer streaming, you can access the game through various platforms. Bally Sports+ and the Bally Sports app offer live streaming, allowing you to watch every exhilarating moment on your preferred device. Visit BallySports.com for further streaming options and enjoy the game from wherever you are.

For radio listeners, Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM) will provide live coverage of the Hawks vs. Pelicans clash. Tune in to get real-time updates, thrilling commentary, and expert analysis from the comfort of your car or wherever you may be.

As both teams bring their best skills and strategies to the court, the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans promise an intense and action-packed rematch. Don’t miss out on the excitement and be sure to tune in or attend the game to support your favorite team.

