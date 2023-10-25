The Atlanta Hawks Return to the Court for the 2023-24 NBA Season

After a long and highly anticipated wait, the Atlanta Hawks are finally back in action for the 2023-24 NBA season. In this new season, the Hawks will showcase their talent and determination as they take on the Charlotte Hornets in an exciting matchup.

To support the team and stay engaged with the game, there are various options available for fans to watch and listen to the live action. The game will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, offering an excellent opportunity for local fans to attend in person and witness the intensity firsthand.

For those unable to attend the game in person, there are several options for watching the match from the comfort of your own home. Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE) will be broadcasting the game on TV, ensuring viewers can catch every thrilling moment. Alternatively, fans can also stream the game through Bally Sports+ or the Bally Sports app, providing easy accessibility for those with a subscription.

Additionally, for avid radio listeners, Sports Radio 92.9 the Game will be broadcasting the game’s commentary, allowing fans to stay connected even while on the move.

FAQ

Q: Where is the game taking place?

The game is being hosted at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Q: What time does the game begin?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

Q: How can I watch the game on TV?

The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE).

Q: Where can I stream the game online?

Fans can stream the game through Bally Sports+, the Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com.

Q: Are there any radio broadcasts for the game?

Yes, Sports Radio 92.9 the Game will be providing live commentary for the game.