Atlanta Hawks Preseason Finale Against Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch and Listen

The Atlanta Hawks will wrap up their preseason with a highly anticipated faceoff against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be aired nationally, so fans across the country can catch all the action.

The contest will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM Eastern Time. If you’re unable to attend the game in person, there are several ways to watch and listen to the action.

NBA TV will broadcast the game live, allowing fans to watch from the comfort of their homes. For those who prefer streaming, NBA League Pass, YouTube TV, and Fubo are also providing live coverage of the game. These streaming platforms ensure that viewers can access the game regardless of their location.

If you want to stay updated on the developments throughout the game, consider joining the conversation in the comments section below the article. Get engaged with fellow fans, share your thoughts, and make predictions as the game unfolds.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers are two formidable teams, so this is an exciting matchup during the preseason. Don’t miss out on this nationally televised game that showcases talent from both teams. Tune in and witness the thrilling conclusion of the preseason for the Atlanta Hawks.

