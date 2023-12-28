Netflix Tennis Docuseries Faces Backlash Over Controversial Inclusion

In a shocking turn of events, the second season of the popular Netflix tennis docuseries ‘Break Point’ has drawn significant criticism for including Alexander Zverev, who is currently facing serious allegations of domestic violence. Fans have expressed their disappointment and anger over the decision to feature Zverev, despite the serious nature of the accusations against him.

The first allegation against Zverev came from his former partner Olga Sharypova, who accused him of repeated abuse during their relationship in 2019. While the ATP investigators concluded that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations, the seriousness of the claims cannot be ignored.

The second accusation was made Brenda Patea, the mother of Zverev’s child, who claimed that he had physically harmed her during an argument in 2020. Zverev was fined a significant amount a German court for this charge, further adding weight to the allegations against him.

In the recently released trailer for ‘Break Point’ season two, fans were disturbed to see footage of Zverev included in the series. Many took to social media to express their outrage, calling out Netflix and the ATP Tour for glorifying a player accused of domestic violence.

One fan expressed their disgust, stating, “Having Zverev featured in this is so f**king disgusting on so many levels. Be ashamed of yourself @netflix and @atptour. F**k you. Alexander Zverev has been accused multiple partners of domestic violence, and yet you have him featured in a positive light on this show. That is disgusting.”

Another fan criticized Netflix directly, saying, “Have you seriously chosen Zverev to be the face of the series??? you have NO shame.”

This controversial inclusion has also led some fans to draw comparisons with the first season of the series, which featured Nick Kyrgios, who has also faced domestic abuse allegations in the past. Fans question the decision to promote players with such serious allegations against them.

It remains to be seen how Netflix and the ATP Tour will address the backlash and whether they will reconsider Zverev’s inclusion in the series. As the controversy continues to unfold, it raises important questions about the responsibility of platforms like Netflix in supporting and promoting individuals accused of such serious offenses.