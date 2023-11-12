Have Youtube Play In Background?

In today’s digital age, YouTube has become an integral part of our lives, providing us with a vast array of videos to entertain, educate, and inspire. However, one limitation that many users face is the inability to play YouTube videos in the background while using other apps or when their device’s screen is turned off. But fear not, as there are ways to overcome this obstacle and enjoy uninterrupted audio playback from your favorite YouTube videos.

How to play YouTube in the background on mobile devices?

On mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, the official YouTube app does not support background playback. However, there are workarounds available. One popular method is to use the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which allows you to shrink the YouTube video into a small floating window while you navigate through other apps. This feature is available on most Android devices and some iOS devices.

Another option is to use a web browser instead of the YouTube app. Simply open your preferred browser, go to the YouTube website, and play the desired video. Then, switch to another app or lock your device’s screen, and the audio will continue playing in the background. Keep in mind that this method may not work on all devices or browsers.

How to play YouTube in the background on desktop?

Playing YouTube videos in the background on desktop computers is relatively straightforward. All you need to do is open YouTube in a web browser, start playing the video, and then switch to another tab or minimize the browser window. The audio will continue playing in the background while you work on other tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode?

A: Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode is a feature that allows you to watch videos in a small floating window while using other apps or browsing the web.

Q: Can I play YouTube in the background on all devices?

A: No, playing YouTube in the background may not be possible on all devices or operating systems. It depends on the device’s capabilities and the apps or browsers being used.

Q: Are there any official methods to play YouTube in the background?

A: Currently, the official YouTube app does not support background playback. However, YouTube Premium, a subscription-based service, allows background playback on mobile devices.

In conclusion, while the official YouTube app may not offer a built-in background playback feature, there are various workarounds available to enjoy uninterrupted audio playback. Whether it’s using Picture-in-Picture mode on mobile devices or simply switching to a different tab on desktop computers, you can now listen to your favorite YouTube content while multitasking or with your screen turned off.