Have Youtube Play In Background iPhone?

In a recent update, YouTube introduced a feature that allows users to play videos in the background on their iPhones. This long-awaited feature has been highly anticipated many YouTube enthusiasts who enjoy listening to music or podcasts while using other apps or when their device is locked. Let’s delve into how this feature works and answer some frequently asked questions.

How does it work?

To play YouTube videos in the background on your iPhone, you need to have a YouTube Premium subscription. With this subscription, you can simply open the YouTube app, start playing a video, and then exit the app or lock your device. The audio will continue playing in the background, allowing you to multitask or use other apps while still enjoying your favorite content.

Why do I need YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is a subscription service offered YouTube that provides various benefits, including ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and background play. While the background play feature is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers, it offers a seamless and uninterrupted experience for those who frequently use YouTube for audio content.

Can I use third-party apps to achieve the same result?

Yes, there are third-party apps available that claim to enable background play for YouTube videos without requiring a subscription. However, it’s important to exercise caution when using such apps, as they may violate YouTube’s terms of service and could potentially compromise the security of your device.

Is background play available on all devices?

No, currently, the background play feature is only available on iPhones and iPads. Android users have had this feature for quite some time, but it’s great to see YouTube extending this functionality to iOS devices as well.

In conclusion, YouTube’s background play feature for iPhones is a game-changer for those who enjoy listening to audio content while using other apps or when their device is locked. While it does require a YouTube Premium subscription, the benefits it offers make it a worthwhile investment for avid YouTube users. So, go ahead and make the most of this feature to enhance your multitasking experience on your iPhone!