Have Youtube Play In Background Android?

In a recent update, YouTube introduced a feature that allows users to play videos in the background on Android devices. This long-awaited functionality has been highly anticipated millions of users who enjoy listening to music or podcasts on the platform while multitasking on their smartphones. Let’s delve into the details of this new feature and how it can enhance your YouTube experience.

How does it work?

Previously, when users exited the YouTube app or locked their screens, the video playback would automatically pause. However, with the latest update, YouTube now offers a background playback option. This means that you can continue listening to audio from a video even when you switch to another app or lock your device.

How to enable background playback?

To enable background playback on your Android device, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the YouTube app on your Android device.

2. Start playing a video of your choice.

3. Exit the app or lock your screen.

4. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification panel.

5. Tap on the “Play” button in the notification panel to resume playback.

Why is this feature useful?

The ability to play YouTube videos in the background on Android devices offers several advantages. Firstly, it allows users to listen to music, podcasts, or educational content while performing other tasks on their smartphones. Whether you’re browsing the web, replying to messages, or using other apps, you can now enjoy uninterrupted audio playback from YouTube.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use this feature with the YouTube website on my Android device?

A: No, this feature is currently only available on the official YouTube app for Android.

Q: Does background playback consume more battery?

A: While background playback may slightly increase battery usage, the impact is generally minimal. However, it’s advisable to keep an eye on your device’s battery level during extended playback sessions.

Q: Is background playback available for all YouTube videos?

A: Background playback is available for most YouTube videos, including music videos, podcasts, and other content. However, some videos may have restrictions imposed their creators that prevent background playback.

In conclusion, the new background playback feature on YouTube for Android devices is a game-changer for users who enjoy listening to audio content while multitasking. With just a few simple steps, you can now enjoy uninterrupted playback from YouTube, enhancing your overall experience on the platform. So go ahead, explore the vast library of videos, and let the music play in the background as you conquer your daily tasks.