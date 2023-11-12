Have Youtube App Play In Background?

In today’s digital age, YouTube has become an integral part of our lives, providing us with a vast array of videos to entertain, educate, and inspire. However, one limitation that many users face is the inability to play YouTube videos in the background while using other apps or when their device’s screen is turned off. This restriction can be frustrating, especially for those who enjoy listening to music or podcasts on YouTube. But fear not, as there are ways to overcome this obstacle and enjoy uninterrupted audio playback from the YouTube app.

How to play YouTube in the background on mobile devices?

On mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, there are a few workarounds to enable background playback on the YouTube app. One popular method is to use the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which allows you to shrink the YouTube video into a small floating window while you navigate through other apps. To activate PiP mode, simply start playing a video on the YouTube app, then swipe up or press the home button to minimize the app. The video will continue playing in a small window that can be moved around the screen.

Another option is to use a browser instead of the YouTube app. Some mobile browsers, like Google Chrome, support playing YouTube videos in the background. Simply open the browser, go to the YouTube website, and play the desired video. Then, switch to another app or turn off the screen, and the audio will continue playing.

FAQ:

Q: What is Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode?

A: Picture-in-Picture mode is a feature that allows users to watch videos in a small floating window while using other apps or browsing through their device.

Q: Can I play YouTube in the background on a computer?

A: Unfortunately, playing YouTube videos in the background on a computer is not possible through the official YouTube website or app. However, there are third-party browser extensions or software that can enable background playback.

Q: Is it legal to use third-party apps or extensions to play YouTube in the background?

A: While using third-party apps or extensions to enable background playback may violate YouTube’s terms of service, it is not illegal. However, it is always recommended to use such tools responsibly and respect the rights of content creators.

In conclusion, although the YouTube app does not natively support background playback, there are various methods available to overcome this limitation. Whether it’s using PiP mode on mobile devices or utilizing third-party tools, you can now enjoy your favorite YouTube content without interruptions, even when multitasking or with your screen turned off.