Unmarked Roads in New York State: A Speeding Dilemma

Summary: New York State is home to several roads with no posted speed limit signs, leaving drivers confused about how fast they should go. One such road, St. Andrews Road in Hyde Park, has caused particular confusion due to the absence of speed limit signage. While some drivers assume that they can drive as fast as they want on unmarked roads, there is a general default speed limit in New York State. According to state driving laws, the speed limit on unmarked roads is 55mph unless otherwise stated.

The perplexity arises from the lack of signage on St. Andrews Road, which is a county highway under the jurisdiction of the New York State Department of Transportation. Despite ongoing complaints from residents and the confusion it causes for tourists, the town of Hyde Park has failed to install speed limit signs on the road.

Unlike neighboring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut, which have different regulations for unmarked roads, New York State follows a standard speed limit of 55mph. This means that drivers traveling on roads without a posted speed limit sign are expected to adhere to this default limit. Going above this speed limit can result in a traffic ticket, even if there are no signs indicating the speed limit.

Considering that Hyde Park attracts many tourists due to its historic sights and cultural destinations, the absence of speed limit signs on St. Andrews Road is particularly concerning. Visitors unfamiliar with the area may find it difficult to navigate and may unintentionally violate the speed limit. It is crucial for the town of Hyde Park to address this issue promptly to ensure the safety and convenience of both residents and tourists.

If you have come across any other New York roads with missing speed limit signs, we encourage you to reach out to us and share your observations.