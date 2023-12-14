TikTok’s Growth in the U.S. Slows Down as Competition Increases

Recent research reports have indicated a decline in TikTok’s popularity in the United States, marking a plateau in its growth. Data from Apptopia shows that TikTok downloads in 2022 were down 20% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, in July, TikTok experienced its lowest number of U.S. downloads in years, with a 32% drop from the previous July. Data from data.ai, formerly known as App Annie, also supports this conclusion, reporting an 18% decrease in U.S. downloads this year. However, both Apptopia and data.ai reveal that TikTok’s download growth remains strong globally, suggesting that the decline may be specific to the U.S.

Furthermore, Apple’s annual report of the most popular free iPhone apps shows that TikTok has slipped from the top spot it held in 2022 to No. 5 this year in the U.S. Cloudflare, a tech services firm, also noted that TikTok dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in its annual ranking of the most popular internet services. The Pew Research Center, on the other hand, found that while the percentage of American teens using TikTok has likely remained unchanged over the past 18 months, the app’s popularity remains high, with 63% of teens reporting its usage.

Industry experts suggest that TikTok’s growth in the U.S. has reached a saturation point. David Belson, head of data insights at Cloudflare, explains that there is a limit to how many people can use and engage with the app on a daily basis. This is a common phenomenon among social media platforms, where acquiring new users becomes challenging, and double-digit growth becomes unsustainable.

In addition to facing a potential saturation point, TikTok also faces political threats from politicians and national security officials who are calling for a ban on the app due to concerns about foreign propaganda and data privacy. Despite the debate surrounding its Chinese ownership and political implications, Pew’s survey indicates that support for a ban has dropped among adults.

As TikTok faces this slowdown in the U.S., it also competes with other social media platforms that have introduced features similar to TikTok. Instagram and YouTube, for example, now offer product features similar to TikTok’s, leading to increased competition. However, some experts see potential in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, as its video editing app, CapCut, ranked No. 2 in Apple’s ranking.

While TikTok’s cultural influence remains strong and its videos are frequently shared on other platforms, the app’s growth in the U.S. may have reached its peak. Nevertheless, TikTok continues to be a significant player in the social media landscape, undergoing shifts and facing new challenges as the market evolves.