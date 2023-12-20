New Article: The Ongoing Battle Over TikTok Bans

Summary: A wave of laws banning TikTok has been spreading across states, but their enforcement has faced legal challenges. While some states have restricted the app on government-owned devices, others have attempted to ban the app altogether. Despite their intentions, these bans have been met with opposition and legal action. Additionally, several states have brought consumer protection lawsuits against TikTok for various concerns, including misleading the public and data privacy issues. In the midst of these state-level battles, some Republican presidential candidates have even proposed nationwide bans on TikTok. However, recent survey data shows a decline in public support for such a policy.

The controversy surrounding TikTok bans has been ongoing for the past few years. Recently, Texas banned state employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices or networks, leading to a legal challenge. Despite the lawsuit, the ban was upheld. Similarly, Utah’s executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices was met with concerns over cybersecurity risks. However, a judge later blocked a Montana law that aimed to ban app stores from providing TikTok to state residents, citing its unconstitutional nature.

Aside from these bans, several states have taken legal action against TikTok for consumer protection reasons. Utah and Arkansas announced lawsuits against TikTok to hold social media companies accountable for protecting children. Indiana also filed two suits related to personal data concerns and alleged false claims made TikTok. Although some of these lawsuits have been dismissed, they indicate the growing resistance towards TikTok’s practices.

Moreover, a recent survey conducted Pew Research shows a decline in public support for a countrywide ban on TikTok. In March, 50% of respondents expressed their support, but that number has now dropped to 38%. This trend is evident across party lines, with both Republican and Democratic support decreasing.

As the battle over TikTok bans continues, it remains to be seen how these controversies will be resolved and what impact they will have on the future of the app in the United States.