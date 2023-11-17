Former Israeli Public Diplomacy Minister Voices Anger Towards Prime Minister Netanyahu in Private Chat

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a private conversation on WhatsApp with an anti-government activist, Galit Distel Atbaryan, the former public diplomacy minister of Israel, expressed her burning anger towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The conversation, which was later published on social media, revealed her belief that the days of the current government were numbered.

Atbaryan’s criticism of Netanyahu comes amidst growing public dissatisfaction with his government’s failure to anticipate the October 7 attack. The Prime Minister has faced scrutiny for not taking personal responsibility for the security lapse, instead deferring questions until after the conflict with Hamas is resolved.

Having been considered a loyalist to Netanyahu, Atbaryan’s resignation from her post just five days into the war surprised many. The conflict resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and over 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Atbaryan cited her frustration with the government sidelining her powers as the reason for her departure, while Israeli media reports suggested it was due to her ministry’s perceived lack of activity during the crisis.

During her private chat, Atbaryan emphasized that her resignation was a protest against Netanyahu’s security policies, which she believes allowed Hamas and Hezbollah to flourish. She revealed her intention to speak out against the Prime Minister’s actions once the war is over, writing, “You don’t know how [Netanyahu] broke me, and I’m keeping my mouth shut. The minute after this war ends, I will spill it all.”

While Atbaryan expressed her personal frustrations with Netanyahu, she also acknowledged his strengths, describing him as a complex figure. She praised his ability to withstand pressure and highlighted his international influence within the political field, which she deemed critical given the current circumstances.

As public dissent against Netanyahu continues to grow, Atbaryan’s private conversation offers a glimpse into the challenges faced members of his government. The revelations provide a fresh perspective on the internal dynamics and frustrations within the Israeli political landscape during a time of significant national crisis.

