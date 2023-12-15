Have any singers from The Voice made it big?

From The Voice to Stardom: Singers Who Have Made It Big

Since its debut in 2011, the reality TV show The Voice has captivated audiences around the world with its unique format and incredible vocal talent. As aspiring singers compete for a chance to be recognized, many wonder if any of them have truly achieved success beyond the show. The answer is a resounding yes! Several contestants from The Voice have gone on to make a significant impact in the music industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is The Voice?

The Voice is a reality television singing competition that originated in the Netherlands and has since been adapted in various countries. The show features blind auditions, where contestants perform in front of a panel of celebrity coaches who select singers based solely on their voice.

What does it mean to “make it big”?

In the context of this article, “making it big” refers to achieving significant success and recognition in the music industry. This can include securing record deals, topping charts, winning awards, and building a dedicated fan base.

One of the most notable success stories from The Voice is that of Jordan Smith, who won the ninth season of the show in 2015. Smith’s powerful and emotive voice resonated with audiences, propelling him to stardom. Following his victory, Smith signed a record deal and released his debut album, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Another standout contestant is Cassadee Pope, who won the third season of The Voice in 2012. Pope, previously the lead vocalist of the band Hey Monday, transitioned into a successful solo career after the show. Her debut album reached the top ten on the Billboard 200, and she has since toured with renowned artists like Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley.

Other notable singers who have found success after appearing on The Voice include Chris Blue, Danielle Bradbery, and Sawyer Fredericks. These artists have secured record deals, released albums, and embarked on successful tours, solidifying their places in the music industry.

While not every contestant from The Voice achieves mainstream success, the show has undeniably provided a platform for talented individuals to showcase their abilities and launch their careers. With each new season, the potential for more aspiring singers to make it big continues to grow.