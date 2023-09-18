Roku Streaming Stick 4K: A Worthwhile Upgrade for Streaming Enthusiasts

The Roku Streaming Stick has been a popular choice in the streaming device market for years. With the release of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku has proven that it still has a place in the ever-evolving world of streaming. This new stick offers several improvements and features that make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Upon unboxing the device, you’ll find the streaming stick, a micro-USB power cable, a power brick, and the traditional Roku remote, complete with shortcuts for popular streaming services. The stick itself is designed to be unobtrusive, easily plugging into the HDMI input of your TV and remaining hidden.

One of the standout advantages of Roku devices is their user-friendly interface, which holds true for the Streaming Stick 4K. The setup process is simple and straightforward, and it only took eight and a half minutes from unboxing to watching content on Netflix. The interface allows for easy customization, allowing you to add or remove apps from your home screen as desired.

The most significant upgrade of the Streaming Stick 4K is its support for Dolby Vision, which enhances color contrast and provides a more immersive viewing experience. The stick also supports HDR10/10+, streams at 60 FPS, and upscales content from lower resolutions, breathing new life into older shows and movies.

In terms of performance, the Streaming Stick 4K delivers. Navigation is fast, menus load quickly, and the streaming quality is on par with native streaming apps built into smart TVs. The stick is competitively priced at $50, putting it in line with other popular streaming devices on the market.

It’s worth noting that there is a pricier version, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+, which offers a better remote and additional features. However, for most users, the base model of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K provides an excellent streaming experience at a reasonable price.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to upgrade your streaming device or bring a non-smart TV into the Roku ecosystem, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a solid option. With its easy setup, improved features, and affordable price, it continues to solidify Roku’s position as a leader in the streaming game.

Definitions:

Streaming stick: A small device that plugs into the HDMI port of a television and allows users to stream content from various online services.

Dolby Vision: A high dynamic range (HDR) format that enhances color contrast and provides a more immersive viewing experience.

HDR10/10+: HDR formats that improve the color and contrast of images on compatible displays.

Streaming ecosystem: The collection of streaming devices, services, and apps offered a particular company.

Sources:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/roku-streaming-stick-4k-review/