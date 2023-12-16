Hauppauge School District Secures Funding for Extensive Renovation Plan

The Hauppauge School District in New York has successfully secured funding for a comprehensive three-year renovation plan following the overwhelming endorsement of a major bond issue local voters. The $58.2 million bond proposition, which was approved a vote of 807-278, will pave the way for extensive upgrades across the district’s schools, with a particular focus on the aging high school.

The renovations at the high school will encompass a wide range of improvements, including the creation of a state-of-the-art TV studio, a modernized science-research room, and an outdoor instructional area. Athletic facilities will also undergo updates, while safety and security measures will be enhanced in all five of the district’s schools.

The initial phase of the renovation plan will prioritize key areas such as ventilation systems, roofing, and parking facilities. Additionally, outdoor basketball, handball, and volleyball courts will be constructed, along with an increase in the number of tennis courts and the addition of markings for pickleball, a popular sport for people of all ages.

“We are very excited to get to work,” said David Barshay, the president of the school board. The bond borrowing proposition will result in a slight increase in school property taxes, with an estimated $15 per year increase for every $100,000 in home value. Despite the tax increase, the majority of voters expressed their support for the bond issue, recognizing the need for much-needed upgrades to the outdated school facilities.

The Hauppauge School District’s decision to hold the vote in December, during the offseason, has drawn criticism from some fiscal experts who argue that voter turnout tends to be lower during this period. However, Superintendent Don Murphy emphasized the district’s efforts to engage with the community, holding public meetings to encourage voter participation.

The renovations are set to begin next summer and are scheduled to be completed the fall of 2026. With the funding now secured, the Hauppauge School District can look forward to transforming its facilities and providing its students with modern and safe learning environments for years to come.