Disney’s Haunted Mansion: A Family-Friendly Horror Film Streaming on Disney+

Just in time for the spooky season, Disney’s Haunted Mansion is set to premiere on October 4th, exclusively on Disney+. The film is the second live-action adaptation of the popular theme park ride and promises to deliver family-friendly scares.

The story follows Gabbie, played Rosario Dawson, as she moves with her son, Travis, to a mysteriously affordable mansion in New Orleans. Little do they know, the house is haunted its spectral residents. In order to rid the mansion of its otherworldly inhabitants, Gabbie assembles a team consisting of an astrophysicist-turned-tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson), and a historian (Danny DeVito). If they fail to uncover the mystery behind the haunting, they will be trapped there forever. The cast also includes notable actors such as Hasan Minhaj, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Disney+ offers several streaming options for fans to enjoy Haunted Mansion. The Basic plan is priced at $7.99 per month, while the Premium tier costs $10.99 monthly, allowing viewers to watch without ads and download select content for offline viewing. Additionally, Disney offers bundle options that include Hulu with ads starting at $9.99 per month or Hulu and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 per month. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, the Disney Trio Premium bundle is available for $24.99 per month, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu without ads.

It’s worth noting that cord cutters can save even more with the Hulu with Live TV package, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for only $49.99 per month for the first three months. Verizon subscribers can also avail of a discount of $4.99 per month when adding the Disney bundle to their plan.

With its all-star cast and family-friendly frights, Disney’s Haunted Mansion promises to be a thrilling Halloween treat for audiences of all ages.

