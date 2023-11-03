Discover the Thrills of Haunt (2019) on Amazon Prime Video & Hulu

Looking for a bone-chilling horror film to stream on Halloween? Look no further than “Haunt” (2019), directed Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. This fright-filled movie takes you on a thrilling journey as a group of friends find themselves trapped in a haunted house attraction on Halloween night. Sinister presences soon emerge, turning their night of fun into a horrifying battle for survival.

Wondering where you can watch and stream “Haunt” (2019)? The good news is that you have multiple options. This gripping horror flick is available for streaming on popular platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you’re in luck. Head over to the platform and prepare for a night of suspense. Amazon Prime Video is a leading subscription-based video-on-demand service, offering a vast library of diverse content, including a wide selection of movies and TV shows. Simply sign in, create your account if you don’t already have one, and start watching “Haunt” (2019).

Hulu subscribers can also get in on the chilling action. To stream “Haunt” (2019) on Hulu, visit their website and start your free trial. Choose a plan that suits your needs, whether it’s the cheaper option with ads or the premium option without commercials. Hulu also offers bundles with other streaming services and live TV plans, providing you with a range of options to enhance your viewing experience.

The cast of “Haunt” (2019) includes talented actors such as Katie Stevens, Lauryn McClain, Will Brittain, Andrew Caldwell, and Shazi Raja, bringing the characters to life with their stellar performances.

Don't miss out on this terrifying journey into the unknown.

