Tensions Rise in Winnipeg Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, tensions are mounting in Winnipeg, with members of the city’s Jewish and Palestinian communities expressing concern about hateful signs displayed at protests and disturbing posts circulating on social media. Priel Lisak, a Winnipeg resident with family in Israel, recently reported a photo of a protester’s sign to the police. The sign depicted an Israeli flag being thrown in the garbage with a caption that read, “Please keep the world clean.” While Lisak believes in people’s right to express their opinions, she emphasizes the importance of doing so in a way that does not cause harm to others.

The Winnipeg Police addressed the escalating tensions during a news conference, acknowledging an increase in suspected hate crimes in the city as a result of the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The same offensive messaging witnessed on the protest sign has also been circulating on social media, but this time with the image of a Palestinian flag being discarded.

Ramsey Zeid, the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, expressed his disapproval of such messages and stated that they do not represent the entirety of the Palestinian community in the city. He stressed the need to avoid letting one person’s actions speak for an entire community, acknowledging that both sides have individuals who take things too far.

Zeid explained that efforts are made to remove hateful signs and maintain a peaceful environment during protests, but it can be challenging in large crowds. Volunteers are vigilant in monitoring the signs and ensuring that they do not promote anti-Semitism or hate.

Kurt Phillips, a board member with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, emphasized the importance of understanding that external conflicts can be used as a catalyst for fueling anti-Semitic and Islamophobic rhetoric. He condemned any form of hateful messaging but warned against divisive tactics aiming to exploit raw emotions in society.

In light of these developments, Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr has expressed his commitment to fight discrimination and create a more inclusive community through a planned event. He insists that while the outcome of the conflict in the Middle East may be beyond their control, they can control their own actions and choose to be kind, respectful, and dignified.

