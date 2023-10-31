New Vampire Flick “Vampires: Los Muertos” Rekindles Interest in Classic Horror

Vampires: Los Muertos, the direct-to-video sequel to John Carpenter’s cult classic Vampires, has recently taken the streaming world storm. Despite being released over two decades ago, the film has skyrocketed to the ninth spot on Max’s Top 10, solidifying its position as one of the most-watched movies on the platform.

For those who might not be familiar with the film, Vampires: Los Muertos loosely continues the story set its predecessor, introducing Jon Bon Jovi as vampire hunter Derek Bliss. Tasked with a new mission against the undead, Bliss steps into the lead role previously held James Woods’ Jack Crow.

While Carpenter himself did not direct the sequel, fans can still find his influence as he takes on the role of producer. However, the film benefits from the expertise of Tommy Lee Wallace, an accomplished director who has previously collaborated with Carpenter on films such as Halloween and The Fog. Wallace’s directorial credits also include Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Fright Night Part 2, showcasing his talent within the horror genre.

Although Vampires: Los Muertos may not match the heights of its predecessor or Wallace’s other works, it remains an enjoyable relic from the video store era. Its resurgence in popularity on streaming platforms is a testament to the enduring fanbase for vampire-themed horror movies and the nostalgia for classic ’90s cinema.

For those curious about this vampire flick, Vampires: Los Muertos is now available for streaming on Max. Dive into the world of undead hunters and blood-sucking creatures as the legacy of John Carpenter’s Vampires lives on.

